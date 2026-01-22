Editor's Review The university apologized for any inconveniences caused by the postponement.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has rescheduled the issuance of postgraduate diploma certificates that were originally planned for mid-February 2026.

In a notice on Thursday, January 23, the university informed postgraduate diploma graduates that the collection of their certificates has been postponed to later in February due to unavoidable circumstances.

The notice stated that the issuance of postgraduate diploma certificates has been moved from the initial dates of Tuesday, February 17th, to Friday, February 20th, 2026.

"Reference is made to the schedule dated 10th December 2025 in respect to the collection of certificates. This is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the issuance of Postgraduate Diploma Certificates has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 17th - Friday, 20th February 2026," the notice read.

The university apologized for any inconveniences caused by the postponement, acknowledging the disruption to graduates' plans.

The announcement references an earlier schedule dated December 10, 2025, which had outlined the original timeline for certificate collection for the December 2023 graduation cohort.



File image of the JKUAT main Campus.

The rescheduling of certificate collection comes just days after JKUAT postponed another major event. On Monday, January 20, the university announced the postponement of a planned public lecture by Chancellor Prof. Joseph Mathu Ndung'u, originally scheduled for January 28, 2026.

The public lecture, titled "Research and Innovation- the winding pathways to commercialization," was to be delivered by Prof. Ndung'u at the Main Hall of JKUAT at 10:00 AM.

The event was intended to outline key stages that transform research innovations into commercial ventures, the challenges of partnerships with commercial entities, and the government's role in promoting innovation.

"The planned Public Lecture by our Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Mathu Ndung'u, BVM, PhD, CorrFRSE, scheduled for 28th January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We apologize for any inconvenience caused," the university stated.

No specific date was provided for the rescheduled Chancellor's public lecture.