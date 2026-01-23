Editor's Review A late-night fire broke out on Thursday, January 22, at Hamza along Jogoo Road, near the Mogas Petrol Station, damaging a furniture shop and parts of nearby businesses.

A late-night fire broke out on Thursday, January 22, at Hamza along Jogoo Road, near the Mogas Petrol Station, damaging a furniture shop and parts of nearby businesses.

While authorities have not yet established the cause of the fire, the blaze, which started at around 9:00 pm, was eventually contained, with no casualties reported.

Eyewitnesses said the fire began next to the Mogas petrol station at a time when most businesses in the area had already closed for the day, allowing the flames to spread quickly to adjacent shops before any immediate response could stop it.

Footage widely shared on social media showed large crowds gathering at the scene as the inferno intensified.

Some individuals were seen scrambling to salvage their belongings from the affected shops, while others watched from a distance as the fire grew.

Firefighters from the Nairobi County disaster management department later arrived and managed to contain the blaze.

By the time it was brought under control, a huge chunk of property had already been destroyed, leaving traders counting their losses.

File image of the fire incident

This comes days after Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) confirmed that one of its wind turbines at the Ngong Wind Power Facility caught fire on Tuesday, January 20.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 21, the power producer disclosed that the isolated incident occurred at approximately 1500 hours on January 20, 2026, affecting a single wind turbine at the facility.

According to KenGen, the incident occurred during scheduled routine maintenance on the turbine. The company emphasized that no injuries were sustained and all personnel on site were safely accounted for following the incident.

"The incident occurred during a period of scheduled routine maintenance. No injuries were sustained, and all personnel on site were safely accounted for following the incident, aided by established safety protocols and the prompt response of the onsite emergency team," the statement read.

KenGen revealed that the affected 0.85MW wind turbine was already offline at the time of the incident, so there was no disruption to the national grid's electricity supply.

"The affected 0.85MW wind turbine was already offline at the time of the incident. Consequently, there has been no interruption or risk to electricity supply to the national grid, and all other turbines at the facility remain fully operational," the company stated.

KenGen's safety team, working alongside relevant safety and regulatory authorities, has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage.

"KenGen's safety team, working in collaboration with relevant safety and regulatory authorities, has commenced an investigation to establish the cause of the incident, assess the extent of damage, and identify appropriate corrective and preventive measures," the statement noted.