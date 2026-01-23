Editor's Review Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has announced that Safaricom will cover the airtime and data for interns onboarded under the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has announced that Safaricom PLC will cover the airtime and data for interns onboarded under the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

Speaking on Friday, January 23 at State House Nairobi, PS Hinga said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa, in December 2025, expressed commitment to support the AHP interns.

“I have a special mention to Safaricom, when you met the CEO in December, as we were handing over Mukuru, they had a passion to support the interns, and today, Safaricom has said that all the airtime that will be used by the interns to communicate and the data, Safaricom is going to pay for it.

The Housing PS also mentioned that Safaricom is considering giving each of the AHP interns a tablet.

File image of Affordable Housing Interns at State House, Nairobi.

The interns are set to be assigned to specific affordable housing construction blocks countrywide.

“The interns will be assigned to specific a block because in that one block everything happens you need plumbers, engineers, gas installation. They will supervise and oversee various disciplines based on their qualification level,” Hinga stated.

The Housing PS also said the AHP interns will receive a monthly stipend from the government.

“They will be getting a stipend, and that stipend is guided by the Public Service Commission. They started their jobs early this month, and they will get their first stipend next week,” PS Hinga added.

In July 2025, the Public Service Commission (PSC) opened over 4,000 internship positions for graduates under the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).

The positions included; Architectures (300) Civil Engineers (200), Construction Management (250), Electrical Engineering (200) Mechanical Engineering (200), Quantity Surveying (200), Structural Engineering (200), Communication and Branding (150) Environment Practitioners (150) Geoinformation (50) Health and Safety (180) Interior Design (50) Land Surveying/Geo Spatial (100) Landscape Architecture (100) Realtors (200) and Social Development (165).

Others were Urban and Regional Planning (150), Digital Marketers (50) Accountants (60) Architectural Assistants (60) Data entry clerks (50) Financial Analysts (30) S/ No Professional Area Positions (23), Building Inspectors (60) Inspector Civil Engineering (60) Inspector Electricals (60), Legal (60) Quantity Surveying Assistants (60) Structural Assistant (60) and Supply Chain Management (50).

PSC also announced vacancies for Data Analysts (40) Data Science and/or Artificial Intelligence (40) Information Communication Technology (40) Inspector of gas/refrigeration (30) Inspector Plumbing and Drainage (30) Economics (60) Actuarial (5) Human Resource (20) Gender and Development Studies (30) Valuers (100) Property Managers (50) and Property Marketers (50).

To qualify, applicants were required to have a bachelor’s degree or diploma in any of the disciplines from a recognized university and to have graduated not earlier than 2018.