Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested two suspected drug peddlers and recovered heroin worth Ksh4 million.

In a statement on Friday, January 23, DCI said the two suspects were nabbed in Utange, Mombasa, following a coordinated raid.

According to the DCI, detectives drawn from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU), assisted by police officers from Kiembeni Police Station, stormed a residential house hidden behind a towering perimeter wall in the Barawa area, Kisauni Sub-County.

“The long arm of the law has caught up with two drug peddlers after hawk-eyed detectives swooped in and netted heroin worth over Sh4 million in Utange, Mombasa County.

“In a coordinated raid, officers drawn from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) and Kiembeni Police Station arrested Tawaida Ali Said and Shamim Abubakar, bringing their alleged trade to a halt,” read the statement.

The officers searched the house and uncovered several neatly packed sachets of heroin stashed inside two bedrooms.

A further search of the compound uncovered an additional package of heroin buried in a corner, seemingly hidden to evade detection from law enforcement officers.

“By the end of the operation, officers had recovered 1,346 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of Ksh4,092,000, alongside a digital weighing machine and a drying machine, evidence of a well-oiled illicit business,” DCI stated.

The two suspects are currently in police custody as detectives wrap up investigations ahead of their arraignment.

This comes a week after detectives arrested a 42-year-old suspected drug trafficker with heroin worth Ksh1.19 million in Nakuru.

The suspect, identified as Ephantus Kariuki Mwangi, was arrested following an intelligence-led operation.

Mwangi was nabbed while riding a motorcycle and carrying luggage that raised red flags among ANU detectives.

The sleuths searched the luggage and recovered 397 grams of heroin, which were neatly concealed for transport.

The detectives also recovered two syringes and needles, ten rolls of bhang, and three packets of cigarettes.

The suspect was taken into custody before being arraigned in court.