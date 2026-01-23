Editor's Review The UDA Party has clarified its position following a High Court ruling delivered on Thursday concerning the merger between ANC Party and UDA Party.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has moved to clarify its position following a High Court ruling delivered on Thursday, January 22, concerning the merger between ANC Party and UDA Party.

In a statement on Friday, January 23, UDA 2nd Deputy Party Leader, Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, dismissed the notion that ANC ever formally merged with UDA, adding that events had already overtaken the matter.

"I have taken note of the High Court ruling on Thursday, January 22, on the Matter of ANC Party having 'merged' with the ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA). I would like to state categorically that the court ruling on the purported ANC-UDA merger is a matter that events have overtaken," he said.

Tima pointed to an official government notice issued in March 2025 as definitive proof that ANC had dissolved itself, rather than merging with another party.

"For the record, on 14th March, 2025, vide a Gazette Notice No 3449, the then Registrar of Political parties, Ms. Ann Nderitu, notified all and sundry that Pursuant to section 9 and 34C of the Political parties Act, Cap. 7 D, and paragraph 22, of the Second schedule to the Political Parties Act, that ANC at its Special National Delegates Congress on 7th February, 2025, in line with the party constitution, dissolved," he added.

Timamy stressed that the decision was made voluntarily by ANC members and followed the party’s own constitutional framework, making any claim of a merger inaccurate.

"Clearly, what was done was a voluntary dissolution by the ANC party by its members, and therefore, the matter of the ANC Party having 'merged' with UDA is, with respect, not factual. In fact, and in law, there was never a merger between the two political parties. A casual reference to the Gazette Notice, as stated above, should have helped," he continued.

Timamy further criticized the court’s framing of the matter, arguing that it was legally impossible to nullify a merger that never took place.

"Consequently, to state that the 'merger' has been declared 'unlawful' by the court is to scribble yet another fiction. You cannot nullify a decision that never was in the first place," he further said.

Addressing concerns over assets and membership, Timamy said the post-dissolution process was conducted in line with the law and left no room for legal or organizational disputes.

"After the dissolution, all ANC assets were lawfully transferred to the UDA, and the dissolved ANC's members were fully integrated into the UDA following due process and established legal procedures. There exists no parallel structure, no competing claim and no legal or operational ambiguity whatsoever," he concluded.

On January 17, 2025, the UDA Party announced its merger with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC Party.

In a press briefing at State House, Nairobi, UDA chairperson Cecil Mbarire announced that Timamy will serve as the Deputy Party Leader following the merger.

Mbarire also named Kelvin Lunani as the Vice Chairman, while Emuhaya MP Omboko Milema was named as the Deputy Secretary General.

The UDA Chairperson also announced that the party would be rebranding following the merger.

"The United Democratic Alliance party and the Amani National Congress have today merged as one, known as the United Democratic Alliance party, which is also going to change its name in the branding.

"The party has incorporated ANC's identity symbols in the logo, imagery, and topography in the brand of the new party and shall resultantly make a myriad of changes in the governance and operations of the party," she announced.

Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) ratified the dissolution of the ANC party in a gazette notice on March 7, 2025.

According to the notice, the ANC dissolution was ratified, following the decision by the members of its top brass.

"Pursuant to sections 9 and 34C of the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D and Paragraph 22 of the Second Schedule to the Political Parties Act, it is notified for the information of the general public that, Amani National Congress (ANC) at its Special National Delegates Congress of Friday, 7th February, 2025 resolved to voluntarily dissolve in line with the ANC Party constitution; Amani National Congress (ANC) stands dissolved," the notice read.