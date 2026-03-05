Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions that will affect several areas across seven counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions that will affect several areas across seven counties on Friday, March 6.

In a notice on Thursday, March 5, the company said the outages are necessary to facilitate maintenance and upgrades.

In Uasin Gishu County, parts of Ziwa Sirikwa and Ziwa Technical will experience power interruptions from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The areas listed include Ziwa Sirikwa, Ziwa Technical, Maji Mazuri Farm, Segero, Bronjo, Richo, Kapsang and adjacent customers.

Another outage in the region will affect parts of Nataleng, Mtembur, Raila Rd, Serewo, Kitalakapel, Kitalakapel TVET, Kacheliba Market, Kodich, Konyao, Chelopoi, Alale and adjacent customers between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

In Trans Nzoia County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Aturukan and Kibot Primary areas from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected locations include Aturukan Hotel, Mt. Elgon Dairies, Sinendet Centre, Kibomet Pri, Bishop Yego, Sirwo Resort, Mwaita Pri Sch, Tuigoin Centre, Kiptenden, Kuriot, Parkera, Murgoiyo and adjacent customers.

Residents in Bungoma County will also experience power outages in parts of Webuye and Kapsokwony between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The areas listed in the notice include Kamusinde, Maeni, Kapsokwony, Kikwechi, Bungaa, Kamasielo and adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In Kakamega County, parts of Kakamega and Lubanga will be affected by the scheduled maintenance during the same period.

The areas expected to experience electricity interruptions include Lubanga, Namulungu, Munami, Koyonzo, Ejinja, Ogalo and adjacent customers.

In Nairobi County, power supply will be interrupted in parts of Riverside Drive and the Chiromo Campus area from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected locations include Kolobot Drive, Arboretum Rd, Riverside Gardens, part of Riverside Drive, Prime Bank Riverside, Dusit D2, UoN Chiromo Campus, Chiromo University Hostels, Chiromo Mortuary, part of State House Rd, State House Girls, part of Waiyaki Way, ICEA Lions Waiyaki Way, Ring Rd Kileleshwa, TAJ View Apts, Confucius Institute, Delta Riverside and adjacent customers.

Another outage in the city will affect New Donholm, including Quickmart and Jaza Supermarkets Donholm, Equity and Co-op Banks Donholm, Tigoni Plaza, Mate Plaza, Kaylani Shivji Patel and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, electricity will be interrupted in Kangaita and Kagumo TTC areas between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The affected locations include Kangaita, Kagumo TTC, Kiawaithanje, Mutathini, Kiambwiri and adjacent customers.

In Murang’a County, parts of Pundamilia, Kambiti and Kakuzi will also experience electricity outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas listed in the notice include Pundamilia Mkt, Ciumbu Mkt, Mihango Mkt, Mihango Dispensary, part of Kambiti Mkt, Kakuzi Farm, part of Ndela, Kayole Mkt, Kaimbamba Kariaini Sec and adjacent customers.