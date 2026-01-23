Editor's Review President William Ruto has nominated Mama Ida Odinga as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

In a statement on Friday, January 23, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei highlighted Ida’s long career in education and public service, describing her as a respected teacher and civic leader who has dedicated her life to social justice and gender equity.

"His excellency the President has, in exercise of the prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government, caused the nomination of Ida Betty Odinga for appointment as Ambassador/Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

"Ida Odinga is a distinguished educationist, civic leader, and an acclaimed advocate for social justice and gender equity. She began her professional journey as a graduate teacher at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi, and later at Kenya High School, where over a decade in the classroom nurtured a deep-rooted and enduring commitment to education, inspiring and guiding successive generations of future leaders," the statement read.

Koskei also reflected on her personal journey alongside the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, while highlighting her legacy as a fearless advocate for democracy and women’s rights.

"Mama Ida Odinga was the lifelong companion of the former Prime Minister, the Right Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, C.G.H., until his demise on 15th October, 2025. Her life's work stands as a testament to the highest ideals of selfless service, defined by courage, sacrifice, grace under fire, and an unceasing commitment to advancing women's education and empowerment.

"In her own right, she has stood resolutely against authoritarianism and injustice, championed freedom of expression, advanced gender equity, and promoted education as a cornerstone for inclusive national development," the statement added.

Koskei further recalled her role in Kenya’s struggle for multiparty democracy in the early 1990s and her continued commitment to uplifting vulnerable groups across the country.

"In the early 1990s, amid the national clamour to transition from a single-party State to a multiparty democracy, she played a key role in advancing calls for change and democratic reform as the founding Chairperson of the League of Kenya Women Voters. Since then, she has consistently championed initiatives that improve the lives of women, children, the youth, and vulnerable communities," the statement continued.

Koskei further noted that Ida has also made contributions in the private sector through leadership roles in family enterprises that support Kenya’s energy sector.

"In the private sector, Mama Ida Odinga has contributed her leadership to family enterprises, including East African Spectre, a liquefied gas cylinder manufacturing company that has made considerable contributions to the nation's energy sector," the statement further read.

Koskei also highlighted her international stature and the recognition she has received for her service to humanity and national development.

"Mama Ida's leadership and influence extend beyond national borders, where she is widely recognized as a credible and articulate voice for Africa. In recognition of her exceptional contributions to humanity and in bringing our nation closer to her destiny, she has been awarded two Honorary Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) degrees. In 2018, she was conferred with Kenya's highest civilian honour, the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.). She has also received several distinguished accolades, including the Trailblazer Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Human Achievers Foundation," the statement read.

According to Koskei, her appointment is expected to boost Kenya’s influence on environmental matters and reinforce its leadership role in global environmental governance.

"Her appointment to this role, subject to the requisite parliamentary approval, is expected to amplify Kenya's voice on environmental issues and further reinforce the country's longstanding leadership in environmental diplomacy, as well as its pivotal role as host of the UN's principal environmental authority," he stated.

Koskei confirmed that the President has already forwarded her nomination to Parliament in line with constitutional requirements.

"In full fulfilment of the constitutional requirements on State appointments to the Foreign Service, his excellency the President has transmitted the nomination of Ida Betty Odinga to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament," the statement concluded.

