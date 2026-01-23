Editor's Review This incident mirrors a similar incident that occurred along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

A matatu on Friday, January 23, was set ablaze by an irate mob in Nairobi after the driver allegedly hit a pedestrian and attempted to flee the scene.

According to reports, the Forward Travelers Sacco matatu was torched by furious residents following the incident on Juja Road.

In videos and photos seen by Nairobi Leo, the green and yellow Forward Sacco matatu is seen completely engulfed in flames with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air.

The images capture the vehicle being consumed by fire as onlookers gather around the scene.

Eyewitnesses indicate that the driver struck a pedestrian and unsuccessfully attempted to escape, prompting angry residents to stop the vehicle and set it alight before law enforcement could arrive.

Details about the condition of the pedestrian who was hit remain scarce, with no immediate information available regarding the severity of their injuries or whether they received medical treatment.

This incident mirrors a similar occurrence that took place on December 31, 2024, along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in Gitaru, where a 14-seater matatu was set ablaze by enraged boda boda riders following a fatal accident.

File image of the torched 14-seater matatu.

In that incident, an NNK SACCO matatu allegedly struck a 22-year-old motorcycle operator who was delivering a carpet. The young rider died instantly from the impact, triggering immediate anger among fellow motorcycle operators in the area.

The furious boda boda riders blocked the busy highway and set the vehicle on fire, causing major traffic disruptions along the critical route.

Visual documentation from the scene showed the vehicle completely engulfed in flames as spectators watched from a safe distance.

These recurring incidents highlight the troubling trend of mob justice in Kenya, where enraged crowds increasingly bypass the legal system to exact immediate retribution following accidents or perceived wrongdoing.

Such acts of vigilantism have become particularly common in situations involving road accidents, especially when drivers attempt to flee after hitting pedestrians, motorcyclists, or other road users.