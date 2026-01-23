Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions in parts of Nyeri and West Pokot counties on Saturday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions in parts of Nyeri and West Pokot counties on Saturday, January 24.

In a statement on Friday, January 23, the company said the outages are part of routine maintenance and network upgrade works.

In Nyeri County, the outage will affect areas around Kiganjo Police College and Kirichu between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Customers in Kiganjo Police College, Kagumo High School, Kirichu Market, Kanuna, Clara Bakers, Grand Stone Hotel, Roza Academy, Wangi Water Project and Ndururtu Market will be without power during the maintenance period, along with adjacent customers.

In West Pokot County, power will be interrupted in parts of Ree and Sahey 2A H202 Al Komad Che Ore A Ale from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Affected areas include Kacheliba, Orolwo, Lokichar, Timale, Kodich, Konyao, Kodera, Kasei, Kiwawa, Chelopoy and Alale, as well as neighbouring customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes weeks after Kenya Power explained the cause of a widespread electricity outage that affected parts of the Coast region on Thursday, December 18.

In a notice, the company said the interruption resulted from a major system disturbance at the Rabai substation, which disrupted electricity supply across most areas of the Coast region.

"At 21.57 p.m., a major system disturbance occurred at the Rabai 220/132kV substation leading to supply interruption in most parts of the Coast region," the notice read.

Kenya Power further explained that the disturbance at the Rabai substation caused a disruption to several major transmission lines that play a critical role in delivering electricity to the Coast.

"Consequently, power supply to three major transmission lines, the Isinya-Rabai 220kV, the Kiambere-Rabai 132kV and the Rabai-Devki 132kv lines was disrupted at the Rabai end," the notice added.

At the time, Kenya Power noted that technical teams had been deployed to investigate the cause of the disturbance and restore normal supply.

"Our teams are working to investigate and resolve the issue. We apologise to our Coast Region customers, and we assure them that the matter is receiving all the necessary attention," the notice concluded.