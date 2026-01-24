Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has temporarily lifted a suspension on 263 vehicles belonging to Naekana Route 134 Sacco.

In a statement on Friday, January 23 evening, NTSA said the suspension has been lifted until Monday, January 26, 2026, following a directive by the Transport Licensing Appeals Board (TLAB).

The authority noted that the operator should submit a compliance matrix to the TLAB by Monday, after which the board will issue further directions.

“The authority has temporarily lifted the suspension order on 263 vehicles belonging to Naekana Route 134 Sacco until Monday, 26th January 2026, in line with the Transport Licensing Appeals Board’s ruling (Appeal Case No. TLAB/E001/2026).

“As per the terms of the Order, the Operator has until Monday, 26th January 2026, to submit a compliance matrix to the TLAB. The TLAB shall issue further direction thereafter,” NTSA stated.

However, NTSA said 128 vehicles belonging to the operator that were previously flagged by the authority remain prohibited from public service vehicle operations.

Further, NTSA said the Sacco is yet to comply with any major safety conditions imposed by the authority since the suspension.

Naekana Route 134 Sacco was among four public transport operators whose licenses were suspended by NTSA.

The other three included: Monna Comfort Sacco, Greenline Company Ltd, and Uwezo Coast Shuttle.

NTSA said the licenses of the four operators were suspended following fatal road traffic crashes during the December 2025 festive season and early January 2026.

The authority ordered the operators to comply with operational and safety standards, including providing proof of valid and current authorization for night travel and demonstrating evidence of trip management systems with designated driver rest areas and change-over corridors.

The operators were directed to show arrangements for GPS tracking with designated coordination points at major county pick-up and drop-off locations.

They were also told to use accurate passenger manifests for proper record-keeping and submit updated fleet maintenance schedules and service records to ensure continuous compliance with roadworthiness requirements.

Additionally, operators were to submit internal operational manuals covering journey management, passenger handling, emergency procedures, speed monitoring and reporting, driver assignment, and night vision protocols under the Mutual Aid Agreement.

The operators were further required to present signed contracts for drivers and other staff, including proof of compliance with NSSF and SHA remittances.

At the same time, NTSA gave Guardian Coach Limited and Nanyuki Express Cab Services Ltd 21 days to comply with the set conditions, failing which their operating licenses shall be suspended.