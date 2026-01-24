Editor's Review National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has fired Seth Panyako from the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAPFUND) board.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has dismissed Seth Panyako from the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAPFUND) board.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, January 23, CS Mbadi revoked Panyako’s appointment as a member of the LAPFUND board, with the decision taking effect immediately.

The Treasury CS cited powers conferred under Section 5(1)(d) of the Local Authorities Provident Fund Act, read together with Section 51(1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (d) of the Local Authorities Provident Fund Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning revokes the appointment of— Seth Sindani Panyako as a Member of the Local Authorities Provident Fund Board, with effect from the 23rd January, 2026,” read the notice.

Panyako was appointed to the LAPFUND board by former Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u in March 2023.

File image of Seth Panyako.

His dismissal comes weeks after he lost the Malava parliamentary seat in the November 27, 2025, by-election.

Panyako, who was running on a DAP-K ticket, lost the seat to Daniel Ndakwa, who was running on a UDA ticket.

Ndakwa won the by-election with a total of 21,564 votes, defeating Panyako, who garnered 20,210 votes.

Speaking after the defeat, Panyako claimed that the by-election results were manipulated against him.

He alleged that he won in 134 out of 198 polling stations in Malava and that votes were stolen in the other 54 polling centers.

“We won in 134 out of 198 Polling stations, but still they managed to manipulate and subvert the will of the people. They used 54 Polling stations to steal the elections,” Panyako claimed.

At the same time, Panyako thanked Malava Constituency residents who voted for him despite his loss in the by-election.

“Thank you, my Malava people, your love and trust in me has been steadfast. But to those who subverted your will, judgment awaits them.

“Despite violence against us and attempts on my life, you stood firm. Our heads are still up,” Panyako added.