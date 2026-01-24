Editor's Review The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has established one police station and five police posts across the country to enhance security and policing services.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, January 23, IG Kanja announced the establishment of Kamuguga Police Station in Kiambu County.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 40 (1) of the National Police Service Act, the Inspector-General designates various establishments particulars of which are set out in the Schedule hereto, to be Police Station or Post, for the purpose of this Act,” read the notice in part.

In a separate notice, the Police IG also established five new police posts located in different regions of the country.

The newly designated police posts include Otonglo Police Post in Kisumu West, Kisumu County; Mabera Police Post in Kuria West, Migori County; Lagbogol Police Post in Wajir West, Wajir County; Gataka Police Post in Kajiado North, Kajiado County; and Thuura Police Post in Imenti East, Meru County.

This comes months after IG Kanja established a new police station and police post in Kiambu County.

In a gazette notice dated August 1, 2025, IG Kanja announced the establishment of Kimuchu Police Station in Thika West Sub-county as a new station.

In the same notice, the Police IG designated Runda Mumwe Police Post in Kiambu East Sub-county as a new police post.

“The Inspector-General designates the establishment, particulars of which is set out in the Schedule hereto, to be a police post for the purpose of the Act,” the gazette stated.

In June 2026, IG Kanja gazetted three new police stations in Nairobi and Turkana counties.

The Police IG established the Utalii Police Station in Ruaraka Sub-County, Nairobi County.

Kanja further established Oropoi Police Station and Loreng Police Post, both within Turkana West Sub-county, Turkana County.