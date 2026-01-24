Editor's Review The leaders warned that their loyalty to the late Raila Odinga can't be transferred to anyone else when they feel disrespected.

Division and factionalism continue to rock the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party as infighting escalates.

The latest to voice their concerns is the faction from Western Kenya, which supports Cooperatives and MSMEs, Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya.

The faction accuses their rivals, who support Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa, of disrespecting Oparanya.

Led by Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, the side claimed the Barasa-leaning faction had been financed by unknown quarters to divide the party.

Their offensive came days after leaders in a parallel ODM meeting in Kakamega faulted Oparanya for dividing the party.

They targeted their attacks on Kisii governor Simba Arati, whom they accused of using unprintable words on Oparanya.

They warned that if the former Kakamega governor was not respected, then they would lead their troops out of the party.

"I was saddened by what Simba Arati said. Oparanta is not his equal. He just became a governor the other day, while Oparanya has held that seat for ten years. How can he come to Kakamega and abuse Oparanya? Shame on him...I am putting you on notice; if you insult Oparanya, you have insulted the people of Kakamega," said Kakamega woman representative Elsie Muhanda.

The faction recognises Nabwera as the ODM chairman in Kakamega, a post also claimed by Barasa.

Nabwera noted that they would quit the Orange party should Oparanya be disrespected again.

He warned ODM leader Oburu Oginga against favouring sides within the party.

"I want to tell Oburu that we were very loyal to Raila Odinga, who worked for our loyalty and respected it. Oburu must know that our loyalty is not transferable; somebody must work for it. He must tame Simba Arati, because when they go after Oparanya, they are simply telling us to leave ODM," said Nabii.

The party's disunity has also been demonstrated at the top leadership, with factions emerging in favour and against President William Ruto's regime.

Oburu's faction seems aligned with the president and even started the process for negotiations ahead of the 2027 vote, against the Senator Edwin Sifuna-led faction, which is opposed to any arrangement with Ruto.