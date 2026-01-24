Editor's Review President Museveni's regime has been accused of harrasing journalists and opposition politicians during the recent elections.

The recent political developments in Uganda has court the attention of lawmakers in the United States of America (USA).

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Cory Booker want Washington to intervene and hold accountable the players in the Ugandan government who are said to have violated the civic rights of the opposition members.

Shaheen and Cory argued that the Ugandan election on January 15, 2026, was a travesty of an electoral process that should have otherwise been free and fair.

"Uganda’s January 15th election was another blow to the pursuit of democracy in the country. Unfortunately, these elections mirrored previous electoral contests in Uganda, where the playing field was skewed, and the results were decided well before the actual vote," part of the statement read.

The two senators cited the harassment and attacks of journalists, the detention of opposition figures, and the teargassing of members of the public who had taken to the streets to protest against the conduct of the election.

They also referenced President Yoweri Museveni's government's move to shut down the internet, noting that it was a blatant violation of the citizens' rights to freedom of expression.

Uganda's veteran leader Yoweri Museveni addressing a campaign rally.

The prolonged detention of Kizza Besigye and threats advanced by the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), Muhoozi Kainerugaba, against opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also disturbed the senators.

They argued that Ugandan officials were duty-bound to honour their commitments to democratic governance, transparency, the protection of human rights, and the dignity of their people.

The duo of senators, both members of the Democratic Party, called on Trump to intervene and hold to account the leaders who violated civic rights during the campaign and electioneering period.

"The Trump Administration and U.S. State Department must use all tools available, including a review of U.S. security assistance, to hold individuals in Uganda accountable for undermining democratic principles and endangering the lives of citizens seeking to freely participate in the election," the senators stated.

The senators' joint statement came days after the US Embassy in Kampala issued a security advisory to its citizens after reports that security forces used tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds, while the official presidential election results remain unannounced.

The Embassy urged American nationals to remain highly cautious and avoid large public gatherings throughout Uganda.

The mission outlined precautionary steps for U.S. citizens during this period of political uncertainty.

These included monitoring local news for updates, steering clear of demonstrations, maintaining a low profile, staying alert to their surroundings, and keeping mobile phones fully charged with emergency contacts saved.