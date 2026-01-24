Editor's Review The tanker was consumed in the fire after it overturned leading to the explosion.

A tanker loaded with a fuel product exploded after overturning along the Southern Bypass.

The incident occured near Carnivore on Saturday morning, January 24.

The Kenya Red Cross stated that the explosion had disrupted traffic on the route, leading to a temporary closure.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

"A road traffic incident involving a lorry and a fuel tanker, which led to an explosion, has been reported near Ram Residency along the Southern Bypass. The highway has been temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes," a statement from the Kenya Red Cross read.

Photos and videos from the scene showed the tanker getting consumed in the inferno with black smoke twisting upward as onlookers watched from a distance.

A tanker exploded on Southern Bypass leading to a massive fire.

Police officers and responders from the Kenya Red Cross and the Nairobi fire department were at the scene to put out the fire.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) moved to put out a fire that had consumed a part of Mt Longonot National Park.

The blaze erupted on January 21, 2026, with some residents initially mistaking it for a volcanic eruption.

Officers from KWS later confirmed that the fire was the result of human activity.

The agency noted that the incident sparked concern after the flames spread to nearby areas.

The officers, assisted by local guides and community members, moved quickly to contain the fire before it could advance further.

"A wildfire broke out on 21st January 2026, originating from community land and is suspected to be linked to land-clearing activities. The fire spread into parts of Mt. Longonot National Park but was swiftly contained through the joint efforts of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), community guides, and local community members," a statement from KWS read.

Authorities later clarified that the blaze was not volcanic in origin, contrary to earlier assumptions.

"We wish to inform the public that there is no volcanic activity or eruption associated with the incident," KWS said.