Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has urged churches to work closely with the government to help preserve peace and reinforce positive community values.

Speaking during a service at Mogotio Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, he said government operations against banditry and livestock theft in the Kerio Valley and the wider Rift Valley were yielding positive results.

Omollo appealed to residents, elders and faith leaders to help maintain the gains through peace advocacy, responsible citizenship and cooperation with local security agencies.

"Let us promote peace and responsible citizenship by working with our local administrators, Nyumba Kumi structures, village elders and security agencies," he said, adding that the calm currently being experienced across the region must be safeguarded through unity and sustained community vigilance.

Omollo warned criminals and individuals masquerading as business people who lure young people into drug abuse and other harmful activities that the government would act firmly against them and their networks.

"As a Ministry, we have marching orders from H.E. the President. We will not negotiate with unscrupulous individuals who seek to profit from destroying our children," he added.

On service delivery, Omollo noted that the government was in the process of operationalising administrative units that had previously been gazetted but were yet to function fully, alongside newly gazetted units approved for implementation by the County Commissioner and county security team.

He said Mogotio had gained three new locations and three sub-locations, while across Baringo County the government would roll out five divisions, over 20 locations and more than 40 sub-locations to bring services closer to wananchi.

"We are doing this so that wananchi can get services conveniently without walking long distances, accessing the Chief, the Sub-Chief and other Government offices with ease," he further said.

File image of Raymond Omollo

At the same time, Omollo reiterated President William Ruto's directive that no child should be denied schooling due to lack of fees, uniform or shoes, and urged parents to make use of the extended reporting period announced by the Ministry of Education.

He praised the County Commissioner and county education and security teams for supporting school reporting, noting that Baringo County’s transition rate stood at 71 per cent as of that morning, against a target of 100 per cent.

"Within the next one week, let us follow up on the President’s directive and ensure every eligible learner reports to Senior School," he urged, calling for collaboration among MCAs, the area MP, local administrators and education officers.

Omollo said the government was rolling out targeted programmes to address youth unemployment and improve livelihoods, including the NYOTA Programme and other enterprise development initiatives.

He noted that under NYOTA, more than 121,000 young people nationwide were expected to benefit, with 70 youth in every ward receiving KSh50,000 grants to start or expand businesses.

Omollo also emphasised the value of skills recognition and certification, saying formal credentials could significantly boost incomes for artisans such as plumbers and mechanics and open up local and international job opportunities through the government’s labour mobility programme.

He highlighted the Affordable Housing Programme, noting that it included complementary developments such as markets and hostels that create jobs and stimulate local economies.

Omollo pointed to ongoing projects in Mogotio, including recently launched affordable housing, the Mogotio modern market and other initiatives aimed at expanding access to services and employment.

He said development under the Kenya Kwanza Administration was being implemented nationwide, citing similar projects in North Eastern, Coast, Nyanza and Rift Valley regions.

Omollo added that the government’s peace and development agenda reflected a higher standard of leadership and urged leaders and aspiring leaders to prioritise service, unity and results.

Omollo called on the Church and the wider community to remain united, protect children from social vices, embrace education and empowerment, and preserve the peace gains achieved.