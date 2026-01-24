Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced a scheduled power interruption that will affect parts of Machakos County on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced a scheduled power interruption that will affect parts of Machakos County on Sunday, January 25.

In a statement on Saturday, January 24, the company said the outage is meant to facilitate routine maintainance works.

According to the utility company, the outage will affect areas along Mombasa Road from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The specific locations listed to be affected are Small World, Game Ranch, Bhachu Gas & adjacent customers.

This comes weeks after Kenya Power introduced a new meter reading technology aimed at enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and speed of meter data collection.

In a statement on Monday, November 24, KPLC announced that the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) system eliminates the need for manual typing of meter numbers and readings.

KPLC’s Commercial Cycle Manager, Richard Wida, noted that the system will automatically capture meter readings after scanning.

"Technology is a major driver of our business, and in terms of billing, specifically meter reading, we have been looking at how to make it better and more accurate.

"With the OCR system, the meter reader will just be required to scan the meter, and the system will pick the meter readings automatically. This will save time and eliminate human error that is likely to occur if the meter reader manually types the readings," Wida said.

The rollout of the OCR system targeted all of Kenya Power’s 8 regions across the country, and it followed a successful pilot that was carried out for six months in Nairobi from March 2025.

"A total of 1.8 million postpaid meters are targeted to be read using OCR technology. These are the post-paid meters whose readings must be taken manually and submitted every month for billing," KPLC stated.

The utility firm also said the OCR system is geared towards reducing billing anomalies that arise from erroneous meter readings.

"The OCR technology is a major milestone in Kenya Power's digital transformation journey through which the Company is aiming to strengthen service delivery and enhance customer experience. It will complement other technologies that the Company has deployed to improve service delivery and strengthen operations," Wida added.