Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has announced his retirement from active politics after more than three decades of public service, choosing instead to dedicate his efforts to promoting happiness and mentoring political leaders on life beyond elective positions.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 27, after receiving an honorary doctorate from Laikipia University in recognition of his distinguished public service and leadership, Dr. Kiraitu revealed that he had learned valuable lessons from his political journey and decided it was time to step away from the electoral arena.

The veteran politician, whose career began in 1992 when he was first elected to Parliament, served as an MP and cabinet minister during President Mwai Kibaki's administration before winning the Meru senatorial seat in 2013.

He went on to capture the Meru gubernatorial position in 2017, serving until his defeat by Governor Kawira Mwangaza in the 2022 elections.

Addressing a gathering of close friends and family members at the award ceremony, Dr. Kiraitu candidly admitted that losing the 2022 election nearly pushed him into depression, having known nothing else for over thirty years. The experience, he said, was so difficult that he never wants to return to that dark place again.

"It is true, I was very, very unhappy when I lost the elections. I thought I would win. Every politician thinks they are going to win. They are very surprised when they lose. And then you have no plan B. So it comes, you are totally lost."

"There is a phenomenon called post-election depression that has not been adequately highlighted in the scholarship. But we will go through it. And for me, when I was in that space, that's when I started thinking about happiness, because I was very, very unhappy myself," Kiraitu confessed.

The former governor revealed that his journey toward happiness required serious counseling and specialized classes that lasted nine months.

This transformative experience gave him a completely different perspective on life and inspired him to launch what he calls a "happiness crusade" to help others, particularly fellow politicians, discover fulfillment beyond the confines of electoral politics.

Dr. Kiraitu explained that while he is stepping away from electoral contests, he will continue to engage in what he describes as "low-temperature politics," which essentially involves providing advisory services to political leaders and contributing to democratic discourse without the intensity of campaigning.

"This is not about politics, and I even said I've retired from electoral politics, and this has broadened my mind. But now I'm in low-temperature politics, and I find it intriguing. Even if you don't see me now singing on top of trucks and all that, yeah, I'm still thinking about democracy," Dr. Kiraitu stated.

The development comes just days after another prominent political figure announced a similar decision.

In January, former Kigumo Constituency Member of Parliament Jamleck Kamau revealed he was taking a break from active politics, citing reasons beyond his control.

Kamau, however, stated the decision was temporary and promised to remain engaged with his supporters through consultations and interactions during his time away from the political frontline. He assured his followers that he would return to active politics soon.