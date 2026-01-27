Editor's Review The United States Department of State has announced that Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is set to visit Kenya.

In a statement, the State Department said Landau will begin his trip in Egypt before proceeding to Ethiopia, Kenya then Djibouti, over an itinerary spanning late January to early February.

"Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will travel to Egypt and will then travel with the Commander of the U.S. Africa Command General Dagvin Anderson to Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti from January 24 to February 1," the statement read.

In Nairobi, Landau is scheduled to hold talks with government officials focused on economic ties, joint security efforts, and Kenya’s role in international peace and security missions.

"While in Nairobi, Deputy Secretary Landau will meet with Kenyan officials to discuss commercial engagement, counter-terrorism cooperation, Kenya’s contributions to security in Haiti, and broader regional issues," the statement added.

According to the department, Landau will use the visit to advance the US administration’s core policy objectives, including reshaping trade relationships and reinforcing commitments to peace and stability.

"Throughout the trip, Deputy Secretary Landau will promote President Trump’s priorities of rebalancing trade, ensuring a positive business environment, and promoting security and peace," the statement concluded.

File image of Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau

This comes months after US Vice President JD Vance cancelled his planned visit to Kenya.

According to a statement by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, the trip was called off following President Donald Trump's directive that American officials shall not attend the forthcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"The cancellation follows the recent decision by President Donald Trump directing that American officials shall not attend the forthcoming G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Vice President Vance was to lead the United States delegation before proceeding to Nairobi," he stated.

Vance had been scheduled to arrive in Nairobi after attending the G20 meeting in South Africa.

Mudavadi emphasized that Kenya values its longstanding partnership with the United States and expressed confidence that the development will not affect the strong and enduring ties between the two nations.

Previously, it had been revealed that Vice President Vance was set to visit Kenya at the end of November, marking what would have been the first official visit by a high-ranking member of the US Executive since President Trump took office.

The VP's visit to Kenya was tied to his attendance at the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit in South Africa.

However, on Friday, President Trump announced that the United States would boycott the G20 Summit, accusing South Africa of mistreating its white minority population.

"It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa," Trump noted.