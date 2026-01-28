Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has dismissed reports of rolling out mandatory physical fitness tests for Public Service Vehicles (PSV) and commercial drivers.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 28, NTSA said the eyesight testing drive held by ENA Coach should not be misconstrued as the commencement of the mandatory physical fitness tests.

The authority noted that similar initiatives have previously been conducted in various parts of the country, supported by public transport operators, school transport providers, and a range of public and private entities.

“This is to clarify that the mandatory physical fitness tests for PSV and commercial drivers, as required under Section 105A of the Traffic Act (Cap 403), has not yet been rolled out.

“The initiative held in Nairobi on Tuesday, 27th January 2026, was a commendable effort led by ENA Coach in partnership with its medical partners,” NTSA stated.

File image of an ENA Coach driver undergoing an eyesight test.

The authority said it is currently working closely with the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) to develop a National Framework for the medical assessment to facilitate the physical fitness tests.

Further, NTSA said that the rollout of physical fitness tests will be announced through the authority’s communication channels.

“We assure the public that the rollout of the physical fitness tests and any related requirements will be announced through an official Public Notice and via the Authority's official communication channels,” NTSA added.

The clarification comes after reports emerged online indicating that NTSA has rolled out mandatory tests for all PSV drivers.

Ena Coach on Tuesday, January 27, announced that it conducted a comprehensive eye examination for all its drivers.

In a statement, ENA Coach said the initiative is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of passengers who use its buses while travelling.

“Your safety is our priority! In collaboration with Maxxis by TWL Kenya and Specsales Opticians, we conducted a comprehensive eye examination for our drivers to ensure your well-being while traveling with us. Notably, Samuel Musumba, Program Director at National Transport and Safety Authority, was in attendance,” ENA coach stated.

On January 19, NTSA suspended licenses of public transport operators over non compliance to safety requirements.

The transport operators included: Naekana Route 134 Sacco, Monna Comfort Sacco, Greenline Company Ltd, and Uwezo Coast Shuttle.

The authority explained that the licenses of the four operators were suspended following fatal road traffic crashes during the December 2025 festive season and early January 2026.

At the same time, NTSA gave Guardian Coach Limited and Nanyuki Express Cab Services Ltd 21 days to comply with the set conditions, failing which their operating licenses shall be suspended.