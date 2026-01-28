Editor's Review KMTC clarified that opportunities still exist for other categories of learners seeking to advance their training.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has announced the closure of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal for the March 2026 intake.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 27, the institution thanked applicants and acknowledged the overwhelming interest in its courses.

"The KUCCPS portal for the March 2026 intake is now officially closed. To the thousands of you who hit 'Submit', thank you! We are deeply honoured that you have placed your faith and your future in KMTC," the statement read.

KMTC, however, clarified that opportunities still exist for other categories of learners seeking to advance their training.

"Although the preservice intake on the KUCCPS portal has closed, the pursuit of excellence continues! We wish to inform the public and our alumni that applications for Upgrading and Higher Diploma programmes are still open. Apply now," the statement added.

KMTC also issued guidance to applicants as they await the next admission steps, stressing integrity in the process and cautioning against fraud.

"While you wait for the next steps, remember, admissions are strictly based on merit; beware of fraudsters, KMTC does not charge for placement; and keep your documents ready for the journey ahead," the statement concluded.

File image of KMTC Kakamega campus

This comes a week after KMTC issued a warning following a surge in reported admission-related scams targeting prospective students.

In an advisory on Wednesday, January 7, the institution said fraudsters are exploiting applicants by falsely claiming they can secure or guarantee placement into KMTC courses in exchange for money.

The college explained that scammers are actively using digital platforms and direct calls to reach unsuspecting applicants.

"Members of the public are strongly cautioned against falling prey to conmen and fraudulent individuals claiming to be able to 'secure' or 'guarantee' slots for courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

"Fraudsters are currently using social media platforms (Facebook and WhatsApp) and unofficial phone calls to solicit money from desperate applicants," the statement read.

KMTC added that admissions are conducted strictly on merit and academic qualifications, and that no payment can influence placement.

"Please take note of the following: No Money for Slots: KMTC admission is based strictly on merit and meeting the required cluster points. Never pay any individual to secure a position. Any person asking for money to 'help' you get an admission letter is a criminal," the statement added.

KMTC further clarified that all applications and admission communications follow established official systems and not informal messaging platforms.

"Official Channels Only: All applications for KMTC pre-service courses must be submitted online through the official KUCCPS Student Portal. Verification: Official admission letters are not sent via WhatsApp. Once you are placed by KUCCPS, you can download your official letter directly from the KMTC portals," the statement further read.