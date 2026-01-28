Editor's Review Cherargei claims that, based on her stint as EALA MP, Winnie was not the best fit for ODM.

Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei reckons that Winnie Odinga is not fit to take over the reins of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

In a comment on Wednesday, January 28, Cherargei claimed that Winnie had no record of delivery, citing her position at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

"She was completely lost, and she couldn't even state even one achievement as our Member of Parliament representing Kenya in the East African legislative Assembly (EALA); therefore, no proven track record," the Senator posted.

In the gloves-off attack, Cherargei claimed that the only qualification the EALA MP had to lead ODM was that it was founded by her father and former Prime Minister, the late Raila Amollo Odinga.

PHOTO | COURTESY EALA MP Winnie Odinga addressing ODM supporters in Kamkunji.

"On the matter of ODM Party, she was cagey to admit that it should be part of her family inheritance, and that's why she is shadow boxing her uncle Dr Oburu Odinga for ODM Party's leadership. She is saying 'silently ' she should be the heir apparent to the ODM Party leadership," he declared.

Winnie has been part of a section of ODM members who have challenged the direction of the party ahead of the 2027 election, particularly whether or not the Orange Party would work with President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

During the interview, she declared her reservations over the party leadership transition following the death of her father, leaving her uncle, Senator Oburu Odinga's rise to the party leader position. She demanded that the party hold a National Delegates Convention to elect new leadership.

“The Constitution of ODM says that no member of the Central Committee or the NEC can act on behalf of the party of ODM unless they are ratified by the NDC,” she said, adding that current office holders were “misrepresenting themselves” at a time when the party should have been providing direction to members.

Nonetheless, she assured that despite the wrangles over ODM, there was no bad blood between her and the Siaya Senator, maintaining that the family was still tight.

Winnie Odinga maintained her stand on ODM working with UDA, insisting that the party can stand on its own. She appreciated President Ruto for standing with the Odinga family after her father's passing, but maintained that it was possible to like someone but still disagree with them.

Cherargei's sentiments came amid infighting in ODM for the party leadership. The faction that shares the EALA MP's school of thought has accused fellow party members of selling the party to the UDA.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, who vowed not to let the ruling party swallow ODM, has been accused of working with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee. Despite the wrangles, Ruto expressed confidence that his party and ODM will form a coalition before the 2027 polls.

In a bold statement, he asserted that the coalition will emerge victorious in the general elections, beating the opposition by more than two million votes.