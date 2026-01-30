Editor's Review Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara has refuted social media reports claiming she has ditched former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s camp.

In a statement on Thursday, January 29, Kihara accused government-allied bloggers of spreading the fake claims.

“I see government bloggers are now on my case. Someone must remind them who Jayne Kihara is in our Kenyan Politics.

“I think they're used to dealing with politicians whose only language in politics is money, and they now assume every politician has a price tag,” Kihara stated.

The Naivasha MP made it clear that she has no intention of going back to President William Ruto’s camp.

File image of Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara.

“For avoidance of doubt, I left the lying camp a long time ago, and I never left anything that belongs to me there that can make me go back,” she said.

Further, Kihara said her political stance is part of a broader struggle against corruption, dictatorship, and extrajudicial killings in the country.

The UDA lawmaker emphasized that she is ready to make sacrifices for the nation.

“The journey to liberate this Country from the shackles of Corruption, dictatorship, extrajudicial killings, and perpetual lies is not about Jayne Kihara or Rigathi Gachagua but about the current and future generations. Some of us are ready to sacrifice anything for the sake of this Nation,” Kihara added.

This notably comes days after Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji dismissed claims that he was planning to abandon Gachagua.

The Embu lawmaker was responding to remarks by Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, who had alleged that Mukunji would soon ditch Gachagua and his party.

In a brief statement, Mukunji accused his critics of fixation on his political position and insisted he remains independent and focused on serving his constituents.

"Hon Eric, you can only speak on your own behalf and that of your wife and not me. This regime's obsession with my stand is only an indication of its inadequacies.

“I have news for them: I am not on sale! I will continue serving the people, and I will not be cowed," Mukunji said.