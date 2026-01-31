Editor's Review To address concerns about the treatment of petty offenders detained over weekends.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has directed courts in Kibra to operate on Saturdays to end the practice of people arrested for minor offences on Fridays being held in police cells until Monday.

The new measure is aimed at reducing the abuse of suspects and addressing concerns about the treatment of petty offenders detained over weekends.

The Chief Justice issued the directive while officiating at the Judiciary's National Dialogue Day with Citizens in Kibra, an event held across the country to allow the public to engage directly with the justice system.

During the dialogue, citizens raised multiple concerns about their experiences seeking justice in the courts.

Some participants complained that suspects in serious criminal cases are granted bail too easily, while others claimed they had not received refunds of their bail or bond money after their cases were concluded.

Participants also highlighted significant delays in handling gender-based violence cases and called for the establishment of a specialised one-stop centre dedicated to addressing such matters.

Local leaders joined citizens in urging the Judiciary to reform the law that keeps people arrested on Fridays in detention until Monday. They argued that the current practice is particularly unfair to those charged with petty offences and creates opportunities for police to exploit the situation by soliciting bribes.

In response to these concerns, Chief Justice Koome announced a pilot programme at Kibera Law Courts that will provide virtual hearings on Saturdays to process cash bail and bond applications for individuals arrested over the weekend.

"We can have virtual hearings on Saturday to deal with bail and bond for those who are arrested over the weekend. That is something we can explore," Koome stated.

The pilot project will be assessed before any decision is made on implementing the initiative nationwide.

File image of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

This development comes amid broader efforts by the Judiciary to improve access to justice and address systemic issues in the criminal justice system.

Recently, the government has also taken steps to streamline the handling of specific types of cases. Four Magistrates' Courts have been designated to exclusively handle drug trafficking and possession cases involving narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The designated courts, located at JKIA, Kahawa, Busia, and Mombasa, will hear serious drug cases with local or international dimensions.

This move, formalised through a gazette notice signed by Chief Justice Koome, aims to enhance efficiency in dealing with drug-related offences, particularly those involving airports, ports, borders, and major transit points.

The designation aligns with President William Ruto's intensified campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse, which the government views as a threat to national security.

The President has announced plans to deploy multi-agency border teams at strategic entry points and strengthen the Anti-Narcotics Unit with additional personnel, training, and logistical support.