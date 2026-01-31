Editor's Review Nyamu stated that Martha Karua was her role model and that Kalonzo was sober butcould not deliver.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has singled out only two members of the United Opposition as bright minds, adding that the rest were driven by vengeance and bitterness.

In a statement made on Saturday, January 31, Nyamu lauded People's Liberation Party Leader, Martha Karua and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka as sober minds among the lot.

However, she opined that Kalonzo's greatest shortcoming was his below-par performance record despite being in politics for decades.

"This opposition is uninspiring. Kalonzo looks sober, although he does not know how to work. Martha Karua was my role model growing up," she stated.





The Senator gave Democracy for the Citizens Party leader, Rigathi Gachagua, his flowers, terming him an astute politician, and praised his Deputy, Cleophas Malalah, for being good with words.

"Rigathi is a politician, give it to him. Malalah is a good orator, even better than I am, but bitterness is clearly driving the agenda," she stated.

Nyamu maintained that in the event that she fell out with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which nominated her to the Senate, she would still back President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.

"Even if I ever made a mistake and my party, UDA, showed me the door, you would still see me supporting President William Ruto, and you’d probably think I’m crazy. But I would never give bitterness space and join these ones," she declared.

Her sentiments came after the United Opposition held a rally in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), after meeting the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

During the rally, the opposition declared political war, with Malalah vowing to take down President William Ruto and his administration.

"Gachagua was your Deputy President and you impeached him. I was the UDA Secretary General, but you ousted me from office, Muturi was your Attorney General and you dumped him. We know all your secrets and we will expose you," he stated.