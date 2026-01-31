Editor's Review The embassy directed those seeking information about services to visit the official website.

The United States Embassy in Uganda has announced it will suspend regular updates on its social media platforms due to a lapse in appropriations.

In a statement posted on Saturday, January 31, on both its X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts, the embassy explained that its operations would be scaled back until full funding is restored.

"Due to the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information," the embassy stated.

The mission clarified that despite the reduction in social media activity, essential consular services would continue uninterrupted during the funding lapse.

"At this time, scheduled passport and visa transit services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits," the statement read.

The embassy directed those seeking information about services and operating status to visit the official website travel.state.gov for updates.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tension between Uganda and the United States following controversial statements by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni.

File image of UPDF commander General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.



A few days ago, Muhoozi accused the US of helping Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine escape from the country following a disputed presidential election on January 25. Bobi Wine, who finished second in the election, had been in hiding after state security agents raided his residence during the electoral period.

Muhoozi alleged that the US Embassy in Kampala was facilitating the opposition politician's exit and threatened that Uganda would sever diplomatic ties with the US if it "smuggled" Bobi Wine out of the country.

While Muhoozi subsequently deleted the tweets and issued an apology to the US, the damage appeared to have been done. Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, dismissed the apology as insufficient.

Risch noted that it had become a pattern for Muhoozi to attack the US and other foreign missions, only to delete the posts and apologize afterward. He called on the Washington administration to reassess its partnership with Uganda, including potential sanctions.

"Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba has crossed a red line, and now the U.S. must reevaluate its security partnership, which includes sanctions and military cooperation with Uganda. The president's son, and likely successor, cannot just delete tweets and issue hollow apologies. The U.S. will not tolerate this level of instability and recklessness when American personnel, U.S. interests, and innocent lives in the region are at stake," Senator Risch stated.