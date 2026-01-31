Editor's Review Kagombe disclosed that PS Beacco arrived at 4 p.m for a function which was scheduled to start at 7a.m.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Gabriel Kagombe has called out the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Correctional Services, Salome Beacco, for keeping his constituents waiting for 9 hours.

In a statement released on Friday, January 30, Kagombe disclosed that PS Beacco arrived at 4 p.m for a function which was scheduled to start at 7 a.m.

The MP explained that widows, elderly persons and persons living with disabilities were kept waiting for hours to receive relief items, which was utter disrespect.

"Let me state from the onset, what happened was a failure of leadership, planning and respect for the people of Gatundu South. Such a delay without proper crowd management or communication was reckless given the vulnerable population involved," the statement read in part.

Kagome disclosed that no uniformed officers were deployed to provide security at the event. The MP opined that police would have assisted in dealing with the crowd, which had become hostile after waiting for too long.

PHOTO | COURTESY Correctional Services PS Salome Beaccoduring a distribution of relief items event in Gatundu South on January 29, 2026.

"The decision to proceed with distribution without security was a serious misjudgement. Predictably, tensions escalated, resulting in chos and the destruction of food and supplies meant for the vulnerable constituents," he stated.

The lawmaker strongly condemned the manner in which the event was conducted and demanded more professionalism and accountability from PS Beacco.

During the event, over 1,200 people received food and non-food items.

The donations included 300 bags of rice, 260 bags of beans, 200 bars of soap, 100 mattresses, 400 blankets, 85 cartons of sanitary towels and 15 wheelchairs.

Salome became the second PS to receive criticism from an MP this week. Education PS Julius Bitok came under fire during the MP's retreat in Naivasha.

The Leader of the Majority in Parliament, Kimani Ichung'wah, while addressing Education Cabinet Secretary, Julius Migos, told him that he had the most incompetent PS.

Ichung'wah claimed that Bitok domiciled himself in his Nairobi office instead of moving around the country to understand the challenges affecting the education sector.