Scores of learners are feared injured after being involved in an accident on Saturday morning, January 31.

Sources at the scene indicated that the van was ferrying learners to Mahehe Friends Academy when it veered off the road and overturned in Charity Valley.

The Kenya Red Cross announced that its responders were at the scene for the rescue mission.

"A road traffic incident involving a school bus that veered off the road and overturned has been reported in Endarasha, Nyeri County. Response teams have been deployed," the humanitarian agency said in a statement.

Those injured were rescued and rushed to the Endarasha Health Centre.

Besides the Kenya Red Cross, the National Police Service, and Nyeri County Government, locals mobilised efforts to rescue the victims.

The county government quickly sent a number of ambulances.

Onlookers at the accident scene.

The accident occurred days after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) restated its firm rules on school bus operating hours to safeguard learners on the roads.

In a notice issued Friday, January 9, the agency emphasized that buses must follow a set timetable to reduce dangers linked to travel at dawn or after dusk.

“To protect students, school buses are prohibited from operating before 6 am or beyond 6 pm, as early morning and late evening journeys heighten risks,” the statement declared.