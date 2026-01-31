Editor's Review The businessman, carrying millions in a bag, was forced to alight from a Nairobi-bound bus.

A renowned Busia businessman is missing as his family lay blame on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigators.

Ibrahim Mohamed was travelling a week ago from Busia to Nairobi when the bus he was in was intercepted by officers at the Korinda police road block.

His family say four DCI officers, two men and women, ordered him to alight and left with him.

According to the family, as told by the crew of the bus, Ibrahim was taken by anti-terror officers.

"When he was travelling at 9pm, and after 30 minutes, he was forced to come out by four DCI officers, two men and two women. This was at Korinda opposite the prison," Abdi Hassan, the missing man's brother, said.

Protesters at Busia Police Station demanding the release of businessman Ibrahim Mohamed.

Ibrahim, according to his kin, was travelling with $136,000 (about KSh 17.6 million).

The 35-year-old's family reported the matter to the Busia Police Station, whose officers they accuse of laxity on the matter.

According to the family, Ibrahim is a clean businessman who has specialised in fish business, seeking to quash the belief that he was partaking in illegal business.

His family staged a march top Busia police offices before moving to Kakamega. In their quest, they lamented that no officer gave them audience.

In the company of the business community in Busia, the family marched to the Busia Police Station where they presented their petition against the DCI.

"He was among the businesspeople in Busia, who have been working here for so long, and made his money. We can't say Ibrahim is a terrorist that the government is now suspecting and arresting him," one of the businesspeople.

Meanwhile, Busia senator Okiya Omtatah sought the intervention of the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to compell the officers to produce the businessman.

Omtatah also sought the intervention of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and help trace the businessman.

Police, on their part, said they were verifying details submitted by the family to aid their investigations into the matter.