Koko Networks has been serving thousands of low-income households in Kenya.

Hundreds of thousands of customers stare at uncertainty as clean ethanol cooking fuel and cooking products manufacturer Koko closes shop in Kenya.

Saturday morning, January 31, customers were notified of the oncoming closure through mass text messages.

Without delving into the reasons behind the cessation of its operations, Koko thanks its clientele for supporting it.

"Samahani KOKO customer, we regret to inform you KOKO is closing operations today. We will share next steps soon. Asante for being a part of this journey," read the message sent to the customers.

Earlier, British Publisher Financial Times revealed the collapse of Koko Networks business was due to clash with the Kenyan government over carbon credits sales on the internation markets.

The government is said to have turned down Koko Networks push authorisation for carbon credit sales, which are basis of Koko's business strategy and operations.

With the closure, at least 700 Kenyans will be rendered jobless.

Koko fuel, which had become common in many low-income Kenyan households, had been regarded efficient and environment-friendly cooking method.

KOKO’s ethanol fuel cuts dependence on charcoal, easing pressure on forests and lowering harmful indoor emissions.

Refills were priced from just KSh 30, keeping the solution affordable and within reach for low‑income households.It had networks of vendors across the country making it accessible to all even in the remote locations.

Koko Networks sold stoves and fuel to customers at discounted rates and then covered the shortfall by generating revenue through carbon credit sales.

At its inception, Koko Networks stated that its mission was to combat deforestation by helping households transition from charcoal to cleaner cooking fuel.

The company argued that gas and electricity remain costly and heavily dependent on government subsidies, making its solution more practical.

By offering carbon credits to firms driving large‑scale forest conservation efforts in Africa, Koko generated revenue that was reinvested to expand access to its fuel among low‑income families otherwise reliant on polluting, charcoal‑based energy.