A multi-agency security team on Monday, February 2, arrested two suspects with live ammunition at the Kanyonyoo area along the Garissa–Thika highway.

In an update on Tuesday, February 3, the National Police Service (NPS) said the two suspects were apprehended after the officers intercepted a public service vehicle (PSV) bus.

The multi-agency security team searched the vehicle and discovered a backpack left on a passenger seat containing 30 rounds of live ammunition.

“Yesterday, a multi-agency security team manning a roadblock along the Garissa–Thika Highway in the Kanyonyoo area of Lower Yatta Sub-County intercepted a public service vehicle.

“Upon conducting a search, the officers recovered a backpack left on a passenger seat containing 30 rounds of live ammunition,” NPS stated.

File image of 30 rounds of ammunition intercepted by police officers.

The two suspects were immediately arrested and taken to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, the bus was detained while the recovered rounds of ammunition were secured as an exhibit.

“The National Police Service remains committed to combating illegal firearms and ammunition, and to enhancing public safety and security,” NPS added.

This comes weeks after DCI detectives arrested three suspected members of a violent criminal gang and recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.

In a statement, DCI said the firearm was found hidden in a thicket within the homestead of one of the suspects.

The trio was nabbed following a well-coordinated joint operation by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by the Operations Unit at DCI Headquarters and their Uasin Gishu-based counterparts.

“The suspects, Titus Wainaina Njoroge, Jeremiah Njuguna Kinyanjui aka Chikudee, and Patrick Kinuthia Mwangi, are believed to be part of a ruthless gang that has been terrorising residents through armed robberies and other violent crimes across the county,” DCI stated.