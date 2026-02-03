Editor's Review English Championship side Charlton Athletic has completed the signing of Kenyan international defender Collins Sichenje.

Charlton Athletic has completed the signing of Kenyan international defender Collins Sichenje after securing his services from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Vojvodina.

In a statement on Monday, February 2, the English Championship side said the 22-year-old centre-back has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Charlton Athletic Managing Director James Rodwell said the club had been monitoring Sichenje for a considerable period and that his signing fits into a long-term strategy aimed at moving the club forward.

"We’re delighted to sign Collins. He’s a player we’ve been tracking for a long time and was originally budgeted to join us this summer as part of our multi-window strategy to move the club forward. We’re pleased that the opportunity arose for him to join us earlier than we expected and are grateful to the ownership for their support in enabling us to bring him to the football club at this stage," he said.

Head coach Nathan Jones described Sichenje as a young defender with the attributes and mentality that align with Charlton’s vision.

"We’re thrilled to add Collins, who is a defender that we’ve been tracking for a long, long time. He’s an aggressive, front-footed centre-back who is only 22 years of age, so he’s one that can grow with us and one that we’re excited to be welcoming to the football club," he stated.

File image of Collins Sichenje

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Sichenje expressed his excitement at joining Charlton Athletic and described the move as an important step in his professional career.

"It feels amazing to be here. It’s a good club with a good project and I’m ready to start working. It’s a big step for my career. It’s a good opportunity to keep working, developing and help the team, so I just need to be humble and keep working - that’s the goal," he said.

Born in Butere, Kenya, Sichenje began his football journey with Green Commandos before earning a move to Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards in September 2019.

His early promise soon attracted interest beyond Kenya, leading to a short stint in Greece with PAOK B.

The defender later returned to AFC Leopards before securing a move to Swedish top-flight club AIK in 2022.

During the 2023/24 season, he spent time on loan with Finnish side KuPS Kuopio, gaining further European experience.

Sichenje joined FK Vojvodina on an initial six-month loan, a move that was made permanent in September 2024 after an impressive start to life in the Serbian league.

His performances in Europe have now earned him a move to England, marking another significant chapter in his rising career.

At international level, Sichenje has represented Kenya on eight occasions since making his senior debut in March 2021 in a 1-0 victory over South Sudan.

Sichenje becomes Charlton’s seventh acquisition of the window, adding to a growing list of reinforcements as the club looks to strengthen its squad.

His arrival follows the signings of Harry Clarke, Lyndon Dykes, Luke Chambers, Tiernan Brooks, Jayden Fevrier and Conor Coady.