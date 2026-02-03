Editor's Review Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has announced that he has rewarded a young UDA aspirant with a motorbike after being moved by his determination to attend the aspirants' meeting at State House.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, Sudi explained that he made the decision after learning that 24-year-old Nehemiah Rotich had cycled more than 405 kilometers from Cherangany to Nairobi using a simple bicycle.

"I've decided to gift a motorbike to Nehemiah Rotich, a 24-year-old UDA aspirant from Cherangany, after seeing his determination to attend the aspirants' meeting at State House despite cycling over 405km on his Mamba bicycle with minimal resources," he said.

Sudi further detailed the hardship Rotich endured during the journey, noting that the young aspirant spent nearly a week on the road and survived on basic meals.

"He pedaled for 5 days, surviving on ugali and mboga, driven by his passion to lead and help vulnerable families in his village," he added.

Sudi also outlined Rotich’s background and political ambitions, saying the motorbike would play a critical role in improving his mobility and enhancing his grassroots engagement as he prepares for elective politics.

"Nehemiah, a student at Cambridge Universal College in Eldoret, aims to vie for the MCA seat in Koitugum, Chebororwa division. The motorbike will boost his business ventures and mobility as he pursues his political dreams," he concluded.

This comes weeks after Sudi gifted two three-bedroom houses to the mother of his late staff member and to a longtime employee.

In a statement on Friday, December 26, after the handover, Sudi said he was deeply moved by the pain experienced by the mother of his late staff member after losing her son, who had been a breadwinner for the family and worked as an IT professional in one of his businesses in Eldoret.

The lawmaker explained that witnessing her grief during the burial compelled him to make a commitment to secure her future by providing land and a permanent home.

"Mama Mungai's pain is real. Losing a child is like losing a part of yourself. Now the pain of losing a son is unbearable, it's a wound that doesn't heal easily. February this year, Peninah Manyara (Mama Mungai) lost her son who was a skilled IT professional working at one of my businesses in Eldoret.

"I saw the pain of a mother losing her breadwinner, that thing touched my soul and I promised during the burial to buy her land and build a house for her and her children," he said.

Turning to the second beneficiary, Sudi recounted his first encounter with Hermstone Makam in Nairobi in 2011, saying their interaction marked the beginning of a working relationship built on trust, honesty, and dedication.

"When I met Hermstone Makam in 2011 on Riara Road in Nairobi, he was working on a construction site and asked me if he could volunteer to wash my car, and I agreed. I saw he was hardworking and honest, so I decided to take him in. I asked if he'd be willing to work for me because I saw he was a good person," he recalled.

Sudi explained that after observing Makam’s commitment, he supported his relocation to Eldoret, where he entrusted him with responsibilities at a time when the area was undeveloped.

Sudi said the employee’s loyalty over 14 years and his role in transforming the homestead motivated him to honour a long-standing promise by gifting him a home of his own.

"He did an exemplary job, and I made a promise that I'd help him have his own place one day. He's stood by me for 14 years, transforming the place where we stayed. Lately, I remembered our promise, so I gifted him a 3-bedroom house today. Because of his trust and honesty, I decided to reward him for his resilience, trustworthiness, and hard work," he concluded.