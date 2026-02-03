Editor's Review The Ministry of Transport has announced the introduction of a new category of vehicle number plates specifically for electric vehicles.

The Ministry of Transport has announced the introduction of a new category of vehicle number plates specifically for electric vehicles.

Speaking during the launch of the e-mobility policy framework on Tuesday, February 3, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the new plates are designed to distinguish electric vehicles from conventional fuel-powered ones.

"Like I mentioned in my earlier remarks. This will be the new kid in town. All the electric vehicle number plates will now be green, registered in green.

"So we will be launching the green number plate for all the electric vehicles. This will be the signature for those of us supporting the reduction of carbon footprints," he said.

This comes months after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced new changes to make motor vehicle inspection and reflective number plate applications faster and more efficient.

In a notice on Thursday, September 4, NTSA said the reflective plates application process has been fully automated through the eCitizen platform.

In addition, the entire process, which previously required extensive paperwork, has now been simplified to just three steps.

As such, applicants are now only required to upload a colored copy of the logbook and pictures of the number plates.

NTSA added that the status of the application can be tracked online, with SMS notifications sent at every stage of processing, and applications will be verified and processed within seven working days.

On motor vehicle inspections, NTSA announced that both booking and payments are now done via the eCitizen platform.

The agency noted that the process which will cost applicants Ksh1,050 has been fully digitized, eliminating the need for physical inspection forms.

Additionally, inspectors have been equipped with digital devices to aid in the process, while the steps involved have been reduced from 25 to just 9.

The agency further noted that motorists will now spend less than 20 minutes within inspection centers.

In a bid to ensure transparency, pictures and attachments of inspected vehicles will be uploaded into the system by inspectors as part of the validation process.

NTSA noted that results of inspections will be automatically updated on the NTSA Mobile App, enabling law enforcement agencies to verify compliance in real time.

Further, new safety parameters have been incorporated into the process, including conformance with the Passenger Vehicle Body Construction standards (KS372:2019) and Maximum Road Speed Limiters for Motor Vehicles (KS2295:2018).

In cases where vehicles fail inspection, owners will have 13 days to correct defects and present their vehicles for re-inspection at no extra cost.