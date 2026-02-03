Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across five counties, including Nyeri, on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across five counties on Wednesday, February 4.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, the company said the outages will affect parts of Nandi, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Nyeri and Laikipia counties.

In Nandi County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. in Kapchemoiywo and surrounding areas.

In Bungoma County, power outages are planned between 9.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m. affecting Makhonge, Korosuandet, Mpkani and Chebukaka, alongside adjacent customers.

In Homa Bay County, several areas will experience outages from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.. These include Oyugis Town, Nyangiela, Ombek, Mathenge, God Ber, Ouru, Nyalenda, Riat, Yala Kotieno, Kalanding, Karabok, Nyabola and Ondingo.

In the same county, power will also be interrupted between 9.00 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. in Mbita High School area, Gingo, Sindo Market, Victory Farms, Nyandiwa Market, Magunga Market and NYS, including nearby locations.

In the Mt. Kenya region, parts of Nyeri County will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. affecting Gatuamba Shopping Centre, Kwa Mberita, Ndiriti, Gatuamba Secondary School and Gaturiri Dairy.

On the same day, outages will also affect Kanjora, Ha-Boithi, Munandaini, Kahigaini, Njoguini, Thatha, Kinaini Village, Kimathi Secondary School, Kimathi, Kanyinya Village and Karunaini TBC.

Additional interruptions are scheduled in Rititi Village, Kianjogu Coffee Factory, Kianjogu Village, Thaithi Market, Mahiga–Ini Village, Kianjogu Dispensary and Cheru Village, including nearby Safaricom and Airtel booster stations.

In Laikipia County, electricity supply will be interrupted between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in Timau Market, Ngusichi Market, Kwa Nganga Market, Siraj Farm, Batian Farm, Big Flower Farm, and Lolmalik Farm.

Maritati Market, River Side, Kiambogo Market, Ethi Market, Ngara Ndare Market, Oldonyo Farm, Kirinyaga Seeds, Master Mind Farm, Timau River Lodge and Kiguru Market, as well as surrounding areas will also be affected.