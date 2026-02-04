Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed allegations of being former Deputy President Rigathi Gacagua’s mole.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed allegations of being former Deputy President Rigathi Gacagua’s mole.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 3, the ODM Secretary General said he is too big to be anyone’s mole.

Sifuna termed the allegations as mere politics, noting that such claims have always been there, especially against ODM members who do not agree with certain party positions.

“I am too big to be anyone’s mole. People should be Sifuna’s moles. This thing about moles in ODM is an old thing, going back to when the party was formed. For as long as you don’t agree with a certain party position, you are branded a mole,” said Sifuna.

The Nairobi senator noted that the allegations of him being a mole intensified after he joined Gachagua and other leaders at the burial of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya’s mother, Alice Wangari Gakuya.

File image of ODM SG Edwin Sifuna.

Sifuna said no one would stop him from attending the funeral of a bereaved colleague simply because Gachagua would also be in attendance.

“I had this conversation ramp up after I ran into Gachagua at a funeral, and it was a funeral for a parent of a member of parliament in Nairobi. Here in Nairobi, we have always stood with each other.

“You are not going to stop me from attending a burial of a colleague, when a colleague has been bereaved, just because Gachagua is going to be there,” Sifuna stated.

Further, the ODM secretary general said he expected to be branded a mole, adding that he is used to it and prepared.

The clarification comes a month after businessman Oketch Salah claimed that Raila Odinga privately told him that Sifuna was working against ODM from within.

Salah alleged that Raila had warned him about Sifuna’s loyalty to the party and claimed that subsequent events had validated those concerns.

"Another thing he told me, and it’s coming true, was about Edwin Sifuna. He said Sifuna was someone else’s dog, and now we can see exactly what he meant," he said.

Salah further accused Sifuna of undermining ODM even before Raila’s death, alleging that the senator had already decided to oppose any potential political arrangement with President William Ruto regardless of Raila’s position.

"Even before Baba’s death, Sifuna went public, declaring he would not support any arrangements with Ruto, even if Raila endorsed it. His mind was already made up, and he’s been playing tricks within ODM ever since. I have evidence on my WhatsApp," he added.