Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has weighed in on reports that several elected leaders from the Mt Kenya region failed to register for the UDA Aspirants’ Forum.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3 night, DP Kindiki said incumbent UDA elected leaders don't need to register as aspirants at the moment.

“It is not mandatory for incumbent UDA Governors, Senators, MPs or MCAs to register as aspirants at the moment,” said Kindiki.

The UDA Deputy Party’s leader’s clarification comes after it emerged that governors and MPs from Mt Kenya failed to register for the aspirant’s forum, which will be held on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi.

Among the Mt Kenya elected leaders missing from the list are Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, and Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata.

File image of UDA elected leaders at State House Nairobi.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro are also not included.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,353 aspirants have so far registered in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant forum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The figures, captured in the UDA Aspirant Forum Registration Report generated on Monday, February 2, cover all 47 counties and five elective positions.

A total of 10,230 aspirants, representing 82.8 percent of all registrations, are seeking UDA tickets to contest for MCA positions.

The race for Member of Parliament (MP) seats comes a distant second, with 1,372 aspirants registering to vie for the parliamentary seats.

In the Women Representative category, 323 aspirants have signed up, making up 2.6 percent of the total.

The Senate contest has drawn 279 aspirants (2.3 percent), while 149 aspirants (1.2 percent) are seeking to fly the party’s flag in the gubernatorial contests.

Meanwhile, 370 individuals have already paid the required fees but have yet to complete their registration.