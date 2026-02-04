Editor's Review Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has dismissed what he described as a coordinated smear campaign against him, accusing unnamed political actors of recycling propaganda tactics.

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has dismissed what he described as a coordinated smear campaign against him, accusing unnamed political actors of recycling propaganda tactics that Kenyans have grown accustomed to and no longer believe.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 4, the MP responded to a fake quote attributed to him, saying the content was fabricated and intended to mislead the public.

"We know this handwriting all too well. Next time, when you task your bloggers with such propaganda, at least get them to craft something believable," he said.

The journalist turned politician added that such tactics would not succeed, noting that voters are increasingly alert to manipulation.

"Smear campaigns won’t work this time round. Hao munaita wajinga, basi wamezinduka!" he said, implying that the public is no longer naïve and can easily spot fabricated narratives.

File image of Mohammed Ali

This comes weeks after Ali ruled out withdrawing from the Mombasa gubernatorial race to support the incumbent governor.

Ali seeks to unseat Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, who is currently serving his first term following his election in 2022 on an ODM ticket.

He dismissed his opponents, whom he accused of spreading propaganda about whether he will vie or not.

Through a statement on X, Ali clarified that he would not step down for anyone in the Mombasa governorship race, the current governor included.

According to the lawmaker, the governor's development record is lacking, and there is no room for negotiating his second term.

"A rumour has surfaced claiming that I have come into an agreement with Mombasa’s Governor Abdulswamad Nassir to support his second term in office in 2027. With the zero development record he has shown, the only conversation I will have with him is how he needs to pack up and go home. To the propagandists, your work will be difficult this time round because Mombasa people will not fall for theatrics. They are desperate for change, and change is coming," he stated.

Prior to that, Ali addressed his association with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following claims by UDA Party Secretary General Omar Hassan allegedly attempting to link him with the embattled ex-deputy president.

Speaking on Monday, April 14, Ali dismissed the narrative being driven by the SG, suggesting that his personal connections should not be construed as betrayal.

“What the Secretary General of the party is trying to do is to link me with the former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua. There is no harm in having a friend; Gachagua was part and parcel of our team and he campaigned for UDA," he said.

Ali went ahead to highlight Gachagua’s role in the party’s past success and reaffirmed his right to engage with the former DP on a personal level.

"He was our deputy president but he was impeached and he's out there continuing with his politics. There is no one who is going to stop me from talking to him; there is no one who is going to stop me from having a cup of tea with him," he added.