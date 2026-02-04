Editor's Review Cleophas Malala has claimed retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala now says retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 3, Malala claimed that the two leaders are working together behind the scenes.

The former Kakamega senator linked the cooperation between Uhuru and Gachagua to recent changes in the Jubilee Party, where Jeremiah Kioni was removed from the Secretary General position and replaced with Moitalel Ole Kenta.

“Rigathi Gachagua and Uhuru are already working together. That is actually why you saw Kioni, who used to insult Gachagua, had to be removed and replaced with someone more reasonable, because we want to move forward together.

“We don’t want conflict between Jubilee and DCP parties,” Malala said.

The DCP deputy party leader claimed that the cooperation between Uhuru and Gachagua is intended to protect Kenyans from the current administration.

“I want to assure Kenyans that Uhuru and Gachagua are working together to ensure they protect Kenyans against the administration of William Ruto,” Malala added.

This comes days after Uhuru’s office dismissed claims that the former Head of State called for a meeting with Gachagua and Mt. Kenya leaders.

In a statement on January 29, the office raised concern over what it termed as deliberate misinformation targeting the former President.

"The Office of the 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta has observed with concern the deliberate circulation of false and misleading content on social media platforms. These posts are unauthorized and do not in any way present the views or position of Uhuru Kenyatta," the statement read.

The office made it clear that only specific official channels are mandated to communicate on behalf of the retired President, warning the public against relying on unverified online posts.

"We wish to remind the public that any official communication from the retired President or his office will only be disseminated through our established and verified channels: Office of the 4th President or the official Jubilee Party verified platforms. The office remains committed to ensuring that accurate information is shared promptly and in a timely manner, so that the public is reliably informed," the statement added.