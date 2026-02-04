Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced the government's plan to scrap taxes for Kenyans earning below Ksh30,000.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 4, during the UDA Aspirants’ Forum at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto said that once Parliament resumes, they will propose removing taxes for Kenyans earning below Ksh30,000.

“We have begun the process of bringing down taxation. Once Parliament opens next week, we will submit proposals to Parliament that every Kenyan whose salary is Ksh30,000 or below will no longer pay taxes,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State also said his administration plans to reduce taxes for Kenyans earning up to Ksh50,000 by 5 percent.

“For any Kenyan earning up to Ksh50,000, we are reducing their taxes from 30 percent to 25 percent,” he said.

Ruto pointed out that once the proposal sails through in parliament, 1.5 million Kenyans will not be paying taxes, while another 500,000 will have their taxes reduced.

The President explained that the move is part of his administration’s plan to manage the high cost of living in the country.

“That is how we are going to manage the cost of living. When we said bottom up, it was not a slogan, it was because we want to mind the people at the bottom of the pyramid,” added President Ruto.

Ruto’s remarks come days after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi hinted at the plan to remove taxes for low-income earners.

Speaking during the People’s Dialogue Forum in Meru, CS Mbadi said the proposal was reached following consultations with President Ruto.

The Treasury CS mentioned that President Ruto directed him to urgently take the proposal to Parliament once sittings resume.

“Let me announce this here. We have agreed with President William Ruto that low-income earners in this country should be given a reprieve,” CS Mbadi announced.