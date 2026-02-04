Editor's Review Moses Kuria is among thousands of hopefuls attending the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Aspirants Forum held at State House, Nairobi.

Moses Kuria is among thousands of hopefuls attending the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Aspirants Forum held at State House, Nairobi.

The Wednesday, February 4, forum brought together more than 12,000 aspirants seeking various elective positions under the UDA banner.

Kuria’s presence at the high-profile meeting came just days after he publicly declared his intention to contest the Gatundu South parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket.

In a social media update, Kuria confirmed that he had officially completed the registration process to run for the Gatundu South MP seat under UDA, including payment of the required registration fee.

"I have registered as an aspirant to vie for Gatundu South MP on an UDA ticket," he announced.

Images shared from the State House meeting showed Kuria fully embracing the party’s identity, as he was seen wearing a branded UDA shirt, cap, and scarf alongside other aspirants at the forum.

File image of the UDA Aspirants Forum

Elsewhere, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki weighed in on reports that several elected leaders from the Mt Kenya region failed to register for the UDA Aspirants’ Forum.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, Kindiki said incumbent UDA elected leaders don't need to register as aspirants at the moment.

"It is not mandatory for incumbent UDA Governors, Senators, MPs or MCAs to register as aspirants at the moment," he said.

Kindiki's clarification comes after it emerged that governors and MPs from Mt Kenya failed to register for the aspirant’s forum, which will be held on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi.

Among the Mt Kenya elected leaders missing from the list are Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, and Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro are also not included.

Over 12,353 aspirants have so far registered in the UDA aspirant forum.

The figures, captured in the UDA Aspirant Forum Registration Report generated on Monday, February 2, cover all 47 counties and five elective positions.

A total of 10,230 aspirants, representing 82.8 percent of all registrations, are seeking UDA tickets to contest for MCA positions.

The race for Member of Parliament (MP) seats comes a distant second, with 1,372 aspirants registering to vie for the parliamentary seats.

In the Women Representative category, 323 aspirants have signed up, making up 2.6 percent of the total.

The Senate contest has drawn 279 aspirants (2.3 percent), while 149 aspirants (1.2 percent) are seeking to fly the party’s flag in the gubernatorial contests.