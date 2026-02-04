Editor's Review HELB cautioned university students and the public against a fake statement circulating online purporting to announce the disbursement of tuition fees and upkeep funds.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has cautioned university students and the public against a fake statement circulating online purporting to announce the disbursement of tuition fees and upkeep funds.

In a notice on Wednesday, February 4, HELB clarified that student upkeep disbursement has been ongoing as learning institutions reopen.

The forged statement which bears the Republic of Kenya letterhead and claims that HELB had disbursed Ksh9.46 billion to over 300,000 students.

HELB encouraged beneficiaries to regularly check their portals to confirm the status of their loans and disbursements, rather than depending on unverified communications.

"Students are advised to rely only on official HELB communication platforms for accurate and up-to-date information," the notice read in part.

This comes a week after HELB announced multiple job vacancies across various directorates as it seeks to recruit qualified individuals to join its team.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 27, HELB noted that successful candidates should not only be passionate, innovative and qualified, but also dependable, emotionally, and intelligent.

The advertised vacancies include.Director Operations, Operations Directorate (one position); Deputy Director, Debt Management (one position); Deputy Director, ICT Infrastructure and Support (one position); Deputy Director, Business Application and Innovations (one position); Deputy Director, Corporate Communication (one position); and Deputy Director, Supply Chain Management (one position).

Others are Deputy Director, Research and Planning (one position); Assistant Director, ICT Business Application and Innovations (one position); Assistant Director, Information Systems Security and Data Protection (one position); Assistant Director, Customer Experience (one position); Assistant Director, Legal Services (one position); Assistant Director, Research and Planning (one position); Assistant Director, Internal Audit (one position); and Assistant Director.

Advertised roles also include Management Accounting (one position); Assistant Director, External Resource Mobilization and Products Development (one position); Principal Officer, Legal Services (one position); Principal Customer Experience Officer, Digital and Creative Services (one position); Senior Customer Experience Officer, Digital and Creative Services (one position); Internal Audit Officer 1 (one position); Driver II (two positions); and Assistant Customer Experience Officer (11 positions).

Interested applicants are required to submit a job application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae (CV), certified copies of academic and professional certificates, and relevant testimonials.

Applicants must clearly quote the Title of the position on the cover letter and on the envelope.

All applications should be submitted on or before February 16, 2026 and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Higher Education Loans Board, Anniversary Towers, 19th Floor, P.O. Box 69489 – 00400, Nairobi, Kenya.

In addition to hard copy submissions, HELB said soft copies should be sent to the specific email addresses provided for each position.