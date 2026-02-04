Editor's Review Wamalwa alleged foul play after IEBC met Felix Kosgei after Hussein Marjan's dismissal.

DAP-K Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa has raised questions over a meeting between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and President William Ruto's Chief of Staff, Felix Koskei.

In a statement made on Wednesday, February 4, Wamalwa wondered why the Commissioners were meeting with Kosgei during a critical transition period.

He expressed suspicion that the meeting had something to do with the replacement of the former IEBC Secretary Hussein Marjan, who left the Commission on mutual agreement.

Wamalwa claimed that the Commission, led by Chairperson Erustas Ethukon, was called for the meeting to manipulate the process of replacing Marjan.

"Is it in order for IEBC to be summoned by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, after meeting the Opposition? Were they receiving instructions on Marjan’s replacement, perhaps from a politically correct tribe?" Wamalwa alleged.

PHOTO | COURTESY IEBC Commissioners during a meeting with Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei

Koskei, who had shared images of the meeting, explained that the Public Service docket, which he leads, had a constitutional responsibility to support IEBC.

Moreover, he clarified that as head of Public Service, he respected the independence of the electoral commission.

"In this context, I met members of the IEBC today as part of ongoing engagement between constitutional commissions and the national executive.

"I reaffirmed the Commission’s independence and discussed cooperation within clearly defined constitutional boundaries, particularly regarding coordination and support, recognising that constructive engagement, carried out in accordance with the law, strengthens public confidence in Kenya’s democratic system," Koskei wrote.

This is not the first time that the IEBC has come under fire over its independence from the National Government.

Following the appointment, Kenyans accused them of being handpicked by President William Ruto in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

Ethukon reassured Kenyans and the United Opposition that the electoral body would conduct free and fair elections, starting with the by-elections taking place across the country.