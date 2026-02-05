Editor's Review Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has arrived in Washington, D.C., USA.

Kalonzo touched down at the Dulles International Airport on Wednesday, February 4 evening and was received by Kenyans living in the US.

In a statement after landing in Washington, Kalonzo said he is set to attend the 74th National Prayer Breakfast.

The Azimio leader also said he will be holding engagements with the Kenyan community living in the US and other stakeholders.

“Touchdown, Washington, D.C. Grateful to Albina, Shanice, and Enrique for the warm welcome at Dulles International Airport. Looking forward to the 74th National Prayer Breakfast and fruitful engagements with our diaspora community and beyond,” said Kalonzo.

File image of Kalonzo Musyoka with the Kenyan community in Washington D.C.

The former vice president is accompanied by Kathiani Member of Parliament and Deputy Minority Leader of the National Assembly, Robert Mbui and Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo.

Kalonzo’s visit to the US comes weeks after he flew to Lagos, Nigeria, to attend the Future Africa Leaders Awards ceremony.

Kalonzo’s office in a statement said the Wiper leader was invited by the organisers of the event, led by African Leaders Awards (AFLA) founder Chikki Ogbinogbo, as an honoured guest.

“The Office of the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) Party Leader wishes to announce that H.E. Dr Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, EGH, SC, CS, this morning travelled to Lagos, Nigeria, to attend the Future Africa Leaders Awards ceremony.

“The Party Leader has been invited by the organisers, led by African Leaders Awards (AFLA) Founder Chikki Ogbinogbo, as an honoured guest to this prestigious event taking place today, December 31, 2025,” read part of the statement.

Kalonzo’s Head of Communications, Paloma Gatabaki, said the invitation recognised Kalonzo’s distinguished leadership and recent accolades, including being honoured as the London Political Summit and Awards (LPSA) 10th Anniversary Africa Political Leader and Personality of the Year Award recipient.

“The WPF Party Leader’s participation underscores his continued commitment to pan-African unity, youth empowerment, and the advancement of leadership excellence across the continent. The Party Leader is expected to return shortly after the event,” the statement added.