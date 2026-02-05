Editor's Review Nelson Havi has explained his decision to join the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) after quitting the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking on Thursday, February 5, Havi said that after he resigned from UDA, he was courted by Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party.

The former LSK president noted that he took time to evaluate the political options available to him before deciding to join DCP.

“I resigned from UDA last year. Between then and now, it's about four months. I have been a spinster all that period; there have been people who have been courting me. I have seen they have a chance, I have been able to evaluate them, and I settled on DCP,” said Havi.

At the same time, Havi said it had become unbearable for him to be associated with UDA, a situation that ultimately led to his resignation from the party.

File image of Nelson Havi with Rigathi Gachagua and Edward Muriu

Havi noted that many people had advised him against remaining in a party he described as being dominated by 'arrogant' individuals.

“It became unbearable to be associated with UDA. I am an easy-go person, I walk on the streets, I drive myself, I have not stolen anybody’s money, and you get mobbed by people, and they tell you, look you are a good person, leave that party of arrogant people,” the former LSK President added.

Havi joined DCP on Wednesday, February 4, and was welcomed by Gachagua at the party offices in Lavington, Nairobi.

In a statement, the former Deputy President described Havi as a strong legal mind whose experience would bolster the party’s capacity in legislation, representation, and oversight.

Gachagua also said DCP is positioning itself as a political home for professionals seeking to take up leadership roles.

"DCP party requires great legal minds for legislation, representation, and oversight. I am happy to welcome Nelson Havi, one of the greatest legal minds in the country, to walk with us in his quest to represent the people of Westlands constituency in the National Assembly.

“DCP is the home of progressive professionals who desire political leadership," Gachagua posted.