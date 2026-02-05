Editor's Review President William Ruto has issued an update on the ongoing construction works at the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road junction in Nairobi.

In a statement after a tour of the site on Wednesday, February 4, Ruto explained the nature of the works currently underway and their intended impact on traffic congestion in the area.

"This evening, toured the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road junction, Nairobi, where we are building a 255-metre viaduct that is expected to ease traffic congestion on the western part of the city," he said.

Ruto further provided an update on the project’s cost, progress, and the estimated completion timeline.

"The Ksh3.8 billion project is 85 per cent complete and will be done later this year, 12 months ahead of schedule," he added.

File image of the the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction

Earlier September, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) outlined the main objective of the works and the approach being used to address congestion along Ngong Road.

KURA also provided information on the project’s financing and expected completion date, indicating that it was supported through external funding.

"The project is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the Ngong Road through grade separation to address the persistent traffic congestion.

"The project fully funded by a concessional loan of Ksh3.58 billion from the Spanish of Spain Corporate International Fund (FIEM) is expected to be completed by July, 2027," the statement read.

File image of the the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction

In placing the project within the wider national infrastructure agenda, KURA explained how the flyover fits into the government’s development strategy.

"This project aligns with the Kenyan Government's broader strategy to strengthen infrastructure, aiming to foster long-term economic growth and enhance urban transportation systems.

"This initiative is designed to support the country's development and ease the movement of people and goods across Nairobi," the statement added.

File image of the the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction

KURA also detailed the expected benefits of the new flyover for city residents, particularly in relation to congestion, travel time, and overall urban mobility.

"The new Ngong Road/Naivasha Road Flyover will bring a range of benefits to Nairobi residents, starting with a significant reduction in traffic congestion.

"By eliminating bottlenecks at key junctions, the flyover will greatly cut down travel time for motorists, public transport users, and pedestrians alike," the statement noted.

File image of the the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction

Beyond traffic flow, KURA said the project incorporates safety and environmental considerations, including facilities for pedestrians and cyclists, improved lighting, drainage, and landscaping.

"Safety will also be enhanced through the inclusion of Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) facilities, ensuring secure travel for pedestrians and cyclists, while the installation of modern street lighting will improve visibility.

"Additionally, upgraded drainage systems will help mitigate frequent flooding risks during the rainy season, and the landscaping around the project will not only add beauty to the city but also improve the overall urban environment," the statement further read.

File image of the the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction

As construction continues, KURA urged motorists to exercise caution near the site.

"KURA is working on efforts to decongest the city through several interventions including expansion of existing roads, introduction of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) in major junctions and installations of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) infrastructure.

"KURA urges motorists to drive cautiously on Ngong Road and follow guides by traffic marshals as they approach this section," the statement concluded.