Editor's Review Kakamega Homeboyz defender Silas Abungana has passed away.

Kakamega Homeboyz defender Silas Abungana has passed away.

In a statement on Thursday, February 5, Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club said Abungana died on Wednesday, February 4, while receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital.

The club disclosed that Abungana succumbed to head injuries he sustained during an attack on Tuesday, February 3.

“Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club is deeply devastated by the untimely demise of Silas Abungana.

“The club can confirm that Silas passed away a few minutes before midnight on Wednesday,4 February, while receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital, after succumbing to head injuries sustained during an attack on Tuesday, 3 February night,” read the statement in part.

File image of Silas Abungana.

Kakamega Homeboyz further appealed to members of the public to give privacy to Abungana’s family and friends as they mourn his death.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we respectfully request privacy for Silas’ family, teammates, friends, and club officials as we come to terms with this unimaginable loss. The club will issue further communication in due course. Rest in Peace, Silas,” the club added.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Vice President McDonald Mariga condoled with Abungana’s family and friends, saying it was heartbreaking to wake up to the news of the player’s death.

“Heartbreaking news to wake up to. Condolences to the family of Silas Abungana, his teammates, friends, and the entire Kakamega Homeboyz family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mariga said.

Abungana’s death comes just days after he featured in Homeboyz’s match against Mara Sugar on Saturday, January 31.

He previously played for Shabana FC and was part of the squad that secured the club’s promotion to the FKF Premier League in the 2022-23 season.

This comes months after Bandari Youth FC’s striker, Daudi Zakaria, passed away after battling a prolonged illness.

Zakaria succumbed in August 2025 at the age of 20 while receiving treatment.

In a statement, Bandari FC mourned Zakaria as a fighter on the pitch and a source of joy to everyone who knew him.

“Daudi was more than just a football player. He was a fighter, a friend, a mentor, and a source of joy to everyone who knew him. His passion for the game was unmatched, and his dedication to the team inspired all those around him. On the field, he wore the club badge with pride. Off the field, he lived with humility and kindness,” Bandari stated.