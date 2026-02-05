Editor's Review The fire incident, which occurred on Tuesday, February 3, left at least 55 students nursing injuries.

Three students have been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack on a dormitory in Solai Boys Senior School, Rongai, Nakuru County.

The fire incident, which occurred on Tuesday, February 3, left at least 55 students nursing injuries. The students were rushed to the hospital, treated, and later discharged.

Speaking to the press, Simon Mwangi, the Assistant Chief for Nyadundo, revealed that one student was arrested after his fellow students forwaded him as a possible suspect in the arson.

The student, who was then questioned, reported two other students as possible suspects, resulting in their subsequent arrests.

“The arrested students have been taken to the police station, where they recorded their statements. Investigations are going to continue so that we get down to the bottom of this matter,” Mwangi said.

The fire incident led to chaos in the school, with concerned parents flocking to the school after learning of the inferno through social media.

Education officials have since ordered that Form Three and Form Four students be sent home, as they were the most affected by the fire.

“Several students were affected by the smoke coming from the dormitory. These students were actually in class doing their night preps, and not in the dormitory,” stated David Kamua, the Chair of the school’s Board of Management.

“We have decided as a Board to give Form Three and Form Four students a break to go home and recover. Form Four students will report back on Monday (February 9th), while Form Three students will report on Tuesday (February 10th), with their parents,” he added.

Still, parents criticised the school for its lack of communication in informing them about the fire, and the subsequent confusion over the status of their children’s learning at the institution.

The fire comes as students are almost halfway through the First Term, with learners countrywide preparing to proceed for their half-term break later this month.

Nonetheless, authorities have maintained that investigations into the suspected arson will continue and that learning will not be massively affected at Solai.



