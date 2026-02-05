Editor's Review Wamalwa stated that there was a mess in IEBC and called for an entire overhaul.

DAP-K Party Leader, Eugene Wamalwa, has claimed that there will be no need to contest in the 2027 elections if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is not changed.

On Thursday, February 5, Wamalwa claimed that the IEBC needed an overhaul to guarantee free and fair elections in 2027.

He pushed for electoral reforms in the country, arguing that elections were often marred by electoral injustices which undermine the credibility of the results.

"Unless we fix the mess in IEBC. Unless we fix the problem of electoral fraud in our country and unless we address the issue of electoral injustices, then there will be no need to even vie in any elections," Wamalwa declared.

One of the key reforms he demanded was that the IEBC move away from the Smartmatic system used in the 2022 general election.

PHOTO | COURTESY IEBC Commissioners during a meeting with Nation Media Group Management on February 5, 2026.

His sentiments were shared by Fred Okang'o, the Strategic Advisor of the Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs, Wyliffe Oparanya.

Okang'o argued that the inadequate funding of the IEBC poses a threat to the Commission's ability conduct the 2027 elections.

"Kenya knows when it will vote, but not how. The Constitution fixes August 10, 2027, but a disorganised and constrained IEBC risks an election without credibility. Timing is certain. Trust is not," he stated.

The united opposition had demanded the resignation of Hussein Marjan from office. IEBC Chair Erustus Ethekon announced that Marjan, who served as the Commission's Secretary, had left on mutual agreement.

Ethekon had already admitted to Members of Parliament that underfunding may undermine the credibility of by-elections and the general elections.

He explained that low funds would bring about suffering in terms of technical and operational preparedness, including the process of voter registration.

The IEBC Chair intimated that the Commission has a shortfall of about Ksh22.9 billion.

President William Ruto openly downplayed the concerns of the United Opposition, declaring their concerns as jitters ahead of the polls and asked them to let the Commission deliver its mandate.