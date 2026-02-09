Editor's Review National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has announced his intention to vie for the presidency in the 2032 general election.

Speaking on Sunday February 8, CS Mbadi said he will work with President William Ruto until 2032 after which we will run for President.

The Treasury CS said he does not intend to run for the presidency in next year’s general election but insisted he will be ready to contest in 2032.

"We will work with Ruto until 2027 and beyond in 2032. Some of us are ready to take over as president of this country.

“If you are not ready, step aside, for us, we are ready. If you want to vie in 2027, come out, I don’t want to run in 20027 but 2032, I am ready,” Mbadi said.

At the same time, Mbadi called for Edwin Sifuna’s removal from the ODM Secretary General position.

CS Mbadi claimed that the ODM Secretary General is conflicted and should face disciplinary action.

“Someone like Sifuna should not remain in ODM because he is already conflicted. He is now selling an agenda of someone else. You cannot keep him at the party; he is gone. Allow him to go,” Mbadi stated.

Further, the Treasury CS stated that Sifuna is not keeping any important documents of the ODM party, noting that the party’s documents are in the hands of its trustees.

“Let nobody cheat you that the secretary general is keeping important documents of the party, we changed it a long time ago when we created trustees. Sifuna does not even know where the registration certificate of ODM is," he added.

Mbadi is the second Cabinet Secretary to declare a 2032 presidential bid after Mining CS Hassan Joho.

Speaking in July 2025, CS Joho said he will support President Ruto for his second term in office before he runs in 2032.

“Let President Ruto return for a second term and join hands with Raila to bring fairness. When 2032 comes, the President of Kenya will be Hassan Ali Joho,” said Joho.

Elected leaders from the coastal region have also endorsed Joho to run for the top seat in the 2032 election.